Conor McGregor brings Dustin Poirier’s wife into UFC 264 drama in low blow

Talk about a low blow.

On Monday evening, Conor McGregor posted a screenshot of an Instagram direct message request from Dustin Poirier’s wife, Jolie.

McGregor is known for his psychological warfare before matches and the 32-year-olds battle this Saturday in Las Vegas, headlining UFC 264. However, fans were not happy that McGregor brought Porieir’s wife into the picture.

"Oof. This is a low one. I think I can say on behalf of all MMA fans, we don’t like this stuff," one fan responded to McGregor’s tweet.

"Her husband KO’d you out of revenge for a previous fight. What do you think he’s going to do to you when you mess with his wife? I’ve always been a fan, but keep it between the two of you," another replied.

One Twitter user suggested that McGregor has "become a Jake Paul wannabe" with his social media antics.

This tweet came after McGregor left Porieir a creepy voice message Tuesday morning. McGregor called Porier "peahead," an insult the Irishman used prior to his victory over Porier at UFC 178 in 2014.

Poirier is getting fed up, as he claimed that McGregor’s social media show a man who "reeks of insecurity." McGregor promised that Poirier would pay for his words.

McGregor and Jolie Porieir have some history. Before McGregor lost a January fight to Dustin Poirier, the former featherweight and lightweight double-champion champion agreed to donate $500,000 to Poirier’s charity, the Good Fight Foundation. Jolie was grateful for his kindness and personally thanked McGregor backstage after the fight.

"I just wanted to say thank you so much," Jolie said of the incident.

However, McGregor never followed through on his donation, reportedly cutting email communication with Porieir’s team. Nonetheless, McGregor eventually donated $500,000 to the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana in Poirier’s hometown Louisiana.