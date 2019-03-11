Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly smashing, stealing fan's phone in Miami

UFC star Conor McGregor was arrested in Florida on Monday for allegedly smashing a fan's phone outside a hotel in Miami Beach, police said.

McGregor, 30, was booked and charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, police confirmed to Fox News.

The UFC fighter was charged after he allegedly smashed a fan's phone around 5 a.m. outside the Fontainebleau Miami Beach hotel, according to an arrest report. Police said the fan tried to take a picture of McGregor with his phone, and the fighter "slapped the victim's phone out of his hand, causing it to fall to the floor."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The mixed martial arts fighter "then stomped on the victim's phone several times, damaging it," the report said. At that point, McGregor allegedly picked up the phone and "walked away with it."

The victim told investigators the phone cost $1,000.

McGregor is being held on $12,000 bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami, online records show.

The star fighter's arrest comes shortly after he was suspended from the UFC for six months on Jan. 29 following a brawl with lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in October. McGregor was fined $50,000 in addition to his suspension, which is retroactive to Oct. 6.