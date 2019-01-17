Connecticut, Tulsa men's basketball coaches ejected after handshake at midcourt

Connecticut Huskies head coach Dan Hurley and Tulsa Golden Hurricane men’s basketball coach Frank Haith were both ejected from Wednesday night’s game after a bizarre interaction on the court.

In the middle of the second half with the Golden Hurricane on top 61-47, both Hurley and Haith were given technical fouls for yelling at the referees. Hurley and Haith then started to yell back-and-forth at each other drawing another technical foul and earning an ejection.

The second technical fouls appeared to be assigned after Hurley attempted to shake Haith’s hand. Hurley was met by a referee before he was able to cross midcourt the first time and then the two were seen embracing before they were kicked out of the game.

Both coaches said at the end of the game they felt the officials were overreacting. Hurley said he wanted Haith to know he hadn’t been getting the same calls Tulsa had been getting.

“I've never seen anything like that," Hurley said after the game. “It was surreal, I would say... Watch what happened on TV. It's very clear. I was talking to the official, and then I was engaged by someone on the other sideline. They said my name, in my direction, so I turned and looked [with] kind of a look of surprise.

“I've known Frank for a very long time -- probably 15, 18, 20 years, back to when I was a high school coach and he recruited my players. I feel as though that situation escalated because of the officials and the way they handled the situation.”

Haith agreed the ejections were not warranted and said he considered he and Hurley friends.

Tulsa won the game, 89-83.

The Associated Press contributed to this report