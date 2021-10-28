Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington NFL
Published

Congressman 'disturbed' by Roger Goodell's statement regarding WFT investigation, hopes NFL complies

Attorneys representing 40 former WFT employees have sent letters requesting the league release a written report and emails reviewed as part of the investigation

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NFL will have until next Thursday to submit to Congress documents and information regarding its investigation into the Washington Football Team’s workplace culture, but Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi is already alarmed by comments Commissioner Roger Goodell made this week at the annual owner’s meeting. 

Goodell said Tuesday that the NFL has no plans on releasing a written report in order to protect the 150 former employees who came forward during the investigation to speak up about the workplace misconduct they endured while working for the organization. 

EX-WASHINGTON CHEERLEADER SAYS NFL IS ‘USING US AND OUR ANONYMITY TO SHIELD’ THE LEAGUE BY NOT ISSUING REPORT

"We're very conscious of making sure that we're protecting those that came forward," he said. "They were incredibly brave, incredibly open, and we respect the pain that they probably went through all over again to come forward." 

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: NFL commissioner Roger Goodell looks on before the Las Vegas Raiders play against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on October 4, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

"We summarized the findings of (the investigation) and made it very clear that the workplace environment at the Washington Football Team is not what we expect in the NFL. And then held them accountable for that."

But Rep. Krishnamoorthi is concerned with Goodell’s comments as it relates to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s probe into the league’s handling of the investigation. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I'm disturbed by what he said," he told WUSA. "He said he wants to cooperate with us, which is good. But on the other hand, he said he doesn't want to produce any documents or turn over any information. So, I'm not really sure what it means to cooperate with us if he doesn't want to share what we've requested."

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 22:  Owner Daniel Snyder of the Washington Redskins watches warm-ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Fed Ex Field on August 22, 2009 in Landover, Maryland.

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 22:  Owner Daniel Snyder of the Washington Redskins watches warm-ups before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Fed Ex Field on August 22, 2009 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Attorneys representing 40 former WFT employees have sent numerous letters to the NFL requesting the league release a written report and emails that were reviewed as part of the investigation to no avail, but now Congress is requesting that same information. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder walks off the field before his Redskins  lose to the Houston Texans at FedEX Field on November 18, 2018, in Landover, MD. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

LANDOVER, MD - NOVEMBER 18: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder walks off the field before his Redskins  lose to the Houston Texans at FedEX Field on November 18, 2018, in Landover, MD. (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) (John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

"I hope they do comply," Krishnamoorthi continued. "We do have tools at our disposal to compel the production of documents as well as live testimony. I hope we don't have to resort to that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Digital Reporter for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Paulina Dedaj on Twitter at @PaulinaDedaj. If you've got a tip, you can email Paulina at Paulina.Dedaj@fox.com