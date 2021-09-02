Colts activate QB Wentz, WR Pascal and C Kelly from COVID list

The Colts finally have some good news on the injury front, as today the team announced they have activated QB Carson Wentz, Center Ryan Kelly and wide receiver Zach Pascal from the COVID list. They can return to practice today.

Veteran wide out TY Hilton, QB Sam Ehlinger and receiver Dezmon Patmon have been placed on IR.

Wentz is the player to watch. The team has been hoping he’d be able to start at the QB spot come opening day.

Today’s practice will be only Wentz’s third full practice as a member of the Colts organization.

The Colts announced they had placed all three of players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, though the team doesn’t know the close contact on the team occurred.

According to NFL protocols, unvaccinated players who test negative for COVID-19 are eligible to return to their teams five days after exposure. For Wentz, Kelly and Pascal, that means their exposures most likely occurred sometime at the end of last week.