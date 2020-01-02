Indianapolis Colts still undecided on Jacoby Brissett, general manager Chris Ballard says

Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard didn’t exactly put all of his eggs into quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s basket for the 2020 season, opening the door for a possible change at the position.

Brissett replaced Andrew Luck as starting quarterback after Luck abruptly announced his retirement from the NFL in the preseason. Ballard said at a press conference Thursday the “jury’s still out” as to whether Brissett will remain the Colts’ starter next season.

ELI MANNING TO THE BROWNS SOMETHING 'FANS SHOULD BE DREAMING RIGHT NOW,' FORMER ALL-PRO SAYS

“Jacoby did some good things and I don't want to just look at the second half of the season and say he didn't 'cause Jacoby did some good things,” Ballard said, according to NFL.com. “I think as a whole, one: Our passing, not just the quarterback position but our passing game has to improve unequivocally. That has to get better. You have to be able to throw the football to win in this league. I think we all know that.

“I think the jury's still out, that's why we did the short-term deal with Jacoby. Both from a standpoint of, one, to give us some security that we knew we had a player we liked and could go forward with but also, two, to see, time for us to figure out if he is the guy or not. Jacoby did a lot of good things. He also did some things I think he would tell you he needs to get better at but it's a constant evaluation.”

BROWNS' TODD MONKEN TOLD OPPOSING COACHES BEFORE GAMES TEAM WAS 'TOTAL MESS': REPORT

Brissett only missed one game due to injury during the season. He had 2,942 passing yards and 18 touchdown passes. In his first eight games, he had 14 touchdown passes and three interceptions, but in his last seven, he only had four touchdown passes along with three interceptions.

Injuries to the Colts down the stretch didn’t help either. T.Y. Hilton only played 10 games while Eric Ebron only played 11. Devin Funchess also missed all but one game due to an opening-week collarbone injury.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brissett is owed $6 million in 2020. He could become an unrestricted free agent come 2021.