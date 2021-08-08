Expand / Collapse search
Indianapolis Colts
Colts sign All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to 5-year, $99.25M contract extension

Daniel Canova
The Indianapolis Colts locked up All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to a contract extension on Sunday.

According to NFL Network, Leonard and the Colts agreed to a five-year deal, worth $99.25 million, including $52.5 million guaranteed, which easily makes him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league. Leonard will receive $20 million per year over the first three seasons.

Taken with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Leonard had a league-high 163 tackles and was named honored as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020, and a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2018, file photo, Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) reacts after forcing a turnover during the first half of the team's NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Since entering the NFL, Leonard leads all inside linebackers with an average of 9.9 tackles per game, 15 sacks, and nine forced fumbles, ESPN reported. He also has seven interceptions, which ranks second in the league at his position.

Last season, Leonard piled up 132 tackles and three sacks.

Dan Canova is a Sports Reporter for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DanCanova