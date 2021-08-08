Colts sign All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to 5-year, $99.25M contract extension

The Indianapolis Colts locked up All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard to a contract extension on Sunday.

According to NFL Network , Leonard and the Colts agreed to a five-year deal, worth $99.25 million, including $52.5 million guaranteed, which easily makes him the highest-paid inside linebacker in the league. Leonard will receive $20 million per year over the first three seasons.

Taken with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Leonard had a league-high 163 tackles and was named honored as the Defensive Rookie of the Year. He was a first-team All-Pro in 2018 and 2020, and a second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Since entering the NFL, Leonard leads all inside linebackers with an average of 9.9 tackles per game, 15 sacks, and nine forced fumbles, ESPN reported . He also has seven interceptions, which ranks second in the league at his position.

Last season, Leonard piled up 132 tackles and three sacks.