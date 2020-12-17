Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returns to practice amid cancer battle

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez returned to practice Wednesday amid his battle with cancer.

Sanchez revealed the diagnosis in late November and had surgery earlier this month to remove the cancerous tumor. He was a full participant as Indianapolis prepared to play the Houston Texans.

"It's one of those things that you never think is going to happen to you," he said of his cancer diagnosis, via the team’s website. "I never thought it was going to happen to me either because I'm young and when you're young you think you can do anything and you're going to be fine for a long time."

The 26-year-old said his prognosis was positive.

"I'm just grateful that it didn't spread," he said.

He added that he was excited he can continue to play even as he deals with the cancer battle.

"Obviously, like I said on my post, it's always God's plan. His plan is always bigger than mine. I'm just going to keep fighting and keep going. I've never been one to – if there is an obstacle in front of me – I'm just going to stop and lay down. I'm going to keep going one way or another and like I said, I'm just so grateful to talk to you guys right now," Sanchez said.

Sanchez is in his fourth season with the Colts and has played in every game before the cancer diagnosis. He had not missed a game since joining the team during the 2017 season.