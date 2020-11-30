Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez to have surgery to remove cancerous tumor

Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez revealed Monday he will undergo surgery to have a cancerous tumor removed.

Sanchez said in an Instagram post that the doctors caught the tumor in the nick of time.

“Like I said before, it’s always God’s plan and it will always be bigger than my plans. So grateful to be surrounded by doctors that helped me catch the cancerous tumor before it spread all over my body. I will be getting surgery on Tuesday and I know that it will not be an easy bump on the road, but I know I have my amazing wife supporting me along with family, coaches, and friends reaching out,” Sanchez wrote.

“Unfortunately, there are things you can’t control in life and this is one of them. No plans or preparation would have gotten me ready for this kind of adversity, but like I told my wife, we can’t flinch. Keep striving to come back stronger than ever.

“Makes me sick that I’ll have to miss some time playing beside my brothers, but I know they will hold it down," he continued.

“I will be watching. Love y’all.”

Sanchez is in his fourth season with the Colts and has played in every game so far this season. He hasn’t missed a game since joining the team during the 2017 season.

The 26-year-old’s longest punt of the year was 60 yards. He’s had to punt the ball 31 times this season.

Indianapolis is 7-4 this season.