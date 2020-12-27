Colts players pull off 'Soul Train' line celebration following TD vs. Steelers

The Indianapolis Colts were rolling in their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday afternoon.

At the half, quarterback Philip Rivers completed 9 of 12 passes for 153 yards and one touchdown, and rookie running back Jonathan Taylor had 13 carries for 49 yards and two scores for the Colts who held a 21-7 lead.

Following Taylor’s first touchdown with 9:48 to go in the first quarter, Colts players pulled off the "Soul Train" line, which featured individual dances from wide receiver Zach Pascal, backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett, and tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

Taylor added his second touchdown for the game with 6:35 to go in the second quarter. Two minutes later, Pascal was on the receiving end of a 42-yard touchdown from Rivers to put the Colts up two scores heading into the half.

The Colts are in the heat of a playoff race, and a win over the Steelers would all-but solidify their chances at making the postseason. Indianapolis, along with the Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Baltimore Ravens, and Miami Dolphins, are fighting for three AFC Wildcard spots.