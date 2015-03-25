Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update January 13, 2015

Colts players, coaches seeing more confident defense in 2nd season under Pagano

By | Associated Press

ANDERSON, Ind. – Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck have seen a different Colts defense at training camp.

Players are confident, aggressive and have Luck scrambling.

It's a stark contrast to what Indy fans have watched for most of the last decade: A potent offense taking big leads and a defense holding onto them.

Pagano wanted to win his way. So when he left Baltimore for Indy last year, the new head coach installed an aggressive 3-4 scheme, waited for his new players to learn the style and the front office to find more guys who fit the system. It's made a difference. The defense is now holding its own — or outplaying the offense — in team drills.

___

Online:

AP NFL site: http://pro32.ap.org/