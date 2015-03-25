Colts players, coaches seeing more confident defense in 2nd season under Pagano

Chuck Pagano and Andrew Luck have seen a different Colts defense at training camp.

Players are confident, aggressive and have Luck scrambling.

It's a stark contrast to what Indy fans have watched for most of the last decade: A potent offense taking big leads and a defense holding onto them.

Pagano wanted to win his way. So when he left Baltimore for Indy last year, the new head coach installed an aggressive 3-4 scheme, waited for his new players to learn the style and the front office to find more guys who fit the system. It's made a difference. The defense is now holding its own — or outplaying the offense — in team drills.

