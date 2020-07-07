Colts' Philip Rivers raises concern about Super Bowl amid pandemic: report

While the NFL is focusing on what measures are needed to take in order to safely begin the season amid a pandemic, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers is thinking about what might happen during the Super Bowl if players were to test positive for COVID-19.

Rivers, 38, raised his concerns during a call with the Player’s Association on Friday when he asked what would happen if a player tested but positive but was asymptomatic.

According to the NFL Network, the protocol is straight forward with no exceptions: A five-day isolation period is required after an initial test, in addition to two consecutive negative tests separated by 24 hours over 10 days. The rules for symptomatic players include a mandatory 10-day quarantine following a positive test.

A positive test of symptomatic players would guarantee no participation in the Super Bowl.

The league issued several new protocols later that day that included detailed steps in education, facility management, team travel, media restrictions, treatment and response, according to the report.

The players union recently voted for a recommendation to cancel the preseason all together over concerns about the recent spike in COVID-19. The vote came just days after the league reportedly proposed to cut the schedule from four games to two and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.