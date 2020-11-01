Colts' Nyheim Hines celebrates 2 touchdowns with gymnastic performance

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines’ athletic ability was on full display in Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The Colts were trailing by seven in the second quarter when Hines caught a short pass from quarterback Philip Rivers to run a 22-yard touchdown.

Not only was he able to keep himself in bounds in the face of four rushing players to tie the game, but Hines celebrated with an impressive backflip.

And if once wasn’t enough, Hines displayed his gymnastic skills again after scoring a second touchdown with just a little over a minute left in the half.

Hines came into the season being scarcely used because of the Colts' tendency to lean on Marlon Mack. But with Mack's injury and Jonathan Taylor only being a rookie, Hines has been back in the fold. He had 81 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown in the six games for the Colts this season.

Hines is in his third season.

The Colts (4-2) were leading the Lions (3-3) 20-14 in the third quarter.