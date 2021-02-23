Colts' Michael Pittman Jr. not giving up jersey number for Carson Wentz: 'I am No. 11'

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. says he’s "locked-in" to his jersey number, meaning Carson Wentz will have to swap his No.11 for something else.

Pittman told TMZ Sports on Monday that he spoke to Wentz after he was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles last week about how set he was on keeping the No. 11, to which the rookie wide receiver replied: "I am No. 11."

"I don't think there's any deal that is gonna be done," the wide receiver said.

But Pittman says there are no hard feelings between the two. He said Wentz told him he was "probably going to switch anyway."

"He asked me very respectfully and I just appreciated him for that," Pittman added. "I think he’s a great dude, because lots of guys with his status, they would come in and demand and stuff like that."

Tom Brady found himself in a similar situation last season when he shared the same number with Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

"I think just out of respect for what he’s done, what he’s accomplished and the career he’s built for himself, you kind of have to lean into that respect," Godwin said before changing his jersey to No. 14.

Pittman, a second-round draft pick out of USC, finished up his first season with the Colts where he totaled 503 receiving yards and one touchdown in 13 games. According to ESPN, he wore No. 6 in college, then started his NFL career with No. 86 before settling on No. 11.

Wentz, however, wore the same number for all five seasons he played in Philadelphia. He also wore it while playing at North Dakota State University.

The Eagles agreed to trade Wentz to the Colts last week in exchange for a 2021 third-round draft pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick.