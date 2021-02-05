Colts' Jim Irsay puts Andrew Luck comeback rumors to rest

Andrew Luck has been out of the NFL for nearly 2 years and despite ramped-up rumors this week about his potential return, Indianapolis Colts CEO Jim Irsay nixed any chance of that happening.

Irsay told WTTV in Indianapolis on Thursday that the former Colts quarterback is "definitely" retired.

"He's more retired now than he was a year and a half ago," Irsay told the station. "He definitely is retired and there's really no wiggle room or rumor or anything, as much as people would like to hear that. Believe me, I wish it was true and I was hiding some big announcement ... but that's just not the case."

After years of battling injuries, Luck abruptly retired prior to the start of the 2019 season, leaving the Colts’ quarterback situation in limbo.

Oliver Luck, the former XFL Commissioner and Andrew’s father, said last January his son had no desire to return to the NFL.

"My wife and I spent some time with him and his growing family," Oliver Luck said in 2020. "He just got his first child about six weeks ago. We were with him over Christmas. He's doing great. I have not noticed any desires to come back and play, but he's doing very well."

Indianapolis is dealing with a quarterback conundrum again.

Philip Rivers retired after the 2020 season leaving the team with Jacoby Brissett who didn’t appear to impress the Colts brass in 2019 when he took over the job.

Indianapolis could make a trade to acquire one of the quarterbacks who are rumored to be available like Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson or Derek Carr.