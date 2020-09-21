Expand / Collapse search
This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Colts' Darius Leonard throws fan his glove with wedding ring inside it after the game

It was a far enough toss that it could have fallen out of the glove on its way to the fan

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Indianapolis Colts All-Pro linebacker Darius Leonard gave one of his white gloves to a fan as a souvenir after the team’s 28-11 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Lucas Oil Stadium.

However, inside the glove, the fan discovered Leonard’s wedding ring.

TAYLOR MAKES HEFTY WORKLOAD PAY OFF AS COLTS BEAT VIKINGS

Tyler Brooke, a podcast host, tweeted out that his step-nephew was the recipient of the glove, and he was looking for a way to return Leonard’s ring.

My step-nephew got @dsleon45’s game gloves yesterday,” Brooke wrote. “Plot twist: Leonard’s wedding ring was accidentally in the gloves. Someone help us get his ring back to him 😂 #Colts”

COLTS' PARRIS CAMPBELL GETS CARTED OFF THE FIELD AFTER SUFFERING APPARENT KNEE INJURY ON LOW HIT

Leonard answered Brooke’s tweet saying, “I need that” with four laughing emojis.

Brooke responded, "Keep me posted! Sounds like we got it taken care of."

A local reporter shared the video of Leonard throwing his glove to the fan. Not only did Leonard not realize his wedding ring was on his finger, but it was a far enough toss that it could have fallen out of the glove on its way to the fan, but it didn’t.

Leonard, an All-Pro selection as a rookie in 2018, came away with six tackles in the win over the Vikings.

