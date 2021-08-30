Colts' Carson Wentz, two others placed on COVID-19 list
All three players were considered to be close contacts to Colts’ staffer that tested positive
The Indianapolis Colts placed quarterback Carson Wentz, wide receiver Zach Pascal and center Ryan Kelly on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday afternoon.
A Colts’ staffer tested positive for COVID-19, and all three players were considered to be close contacts to him, NFL Network reported. Wentz, Pascal and Kelly will be back with the team in five days as long as they produce negative tests and are asymptomatic.
The news broke a day after the Colts said that veteran wide receiver T.Y. Hilton would miss multiple weeks after sustaining an upper back/neck injury during practice last week. Wentz and All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson also both suffered foot injuries early in training camp, but they are expected to play Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks.
If Wentz misses the season-opener, second-year quarterback Jacob Eason will start for the Colts. Nelson, on the other hand, was taken off the COVID-19 list on Monday and is likely to return to practice sometime this week.