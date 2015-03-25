Colts bring back CB Butler

The Indianapolis Colts have brought back Darius Butler, signing the cornerback to a new contract, pegged as a two-year deal by multiple media sources.

Signed as a free agent by Indianapolis early in the 2012 regular season, Butler played in 11 games for the Colts while recording a career-high four interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. He also finished with seven passes defended to go along with 30 tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

"Darius is a talented football player that bought in from day one," said Colts general manager Ryan Grigson. "His athleticism and especially his ball hawk ability were literally evident from his first day of practice. We were fortunate to acquire him when we did because he really provided a spark for us last season.

"He seized his opportunity and made plays that helped showcase those talents that we had always believed in," Grigson said. "We are very happy to have him back with us and see him build off his promising first year as a Colt."

Originally a second-round pick (41st overall) of the New England Patriots in 2009, Butler has played in 53 career games (18 starts), totaling 120 tackles, 30 passes defended and seven interceptions with the Pats, Carolina and Indy.