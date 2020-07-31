Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Colorado Avalanche
Published

Colorado Avalanche: What to know before NHL restarts pandemic-shortened season

The Avalanche were 9-2-1 before the season ended

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 31

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Colorado Avalanche are arguably one of the most competitive opponents going into the Western Conference round-robin.

After being plagued by injuries that saw most of their top scorers sit out, the Avalanche dominated the start of the season, going 5-0 and finishing out the abbreviated season going 9-2-1. With months off to recover, the Avalanche will be close to a full roster when the NHL season resumes on Aug. 1.

Colorado’s biggest hurdle will be locking in a goaltender. Pavel Francouz stepped in for Philipp Grubauer after he sustained a lower body injury but Grubauer has more playoff experience.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NHL COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

**

QUICKLOOK

Division: Central (2nd)

Record: 42-20-8

Coach: Jared Bednar

**

ROSTER

Forwards: 

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare, Shane Bowers, Andre Burakovsky, Matt Calvert, J.T. Compher, Joonas Donskoi, Sheldon Dries, Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon, Vladislav Namestnikov, Valeri Nichushkin, Matt Nieto, Logan O'Connor, Mikko Rantanen, T.J. Tynan

Defensemen: 

Mark Barberio, Bowen Byram, Ian Cole, Kevin Connauton, Samuel Girard, Ryan Graves, Erik Johnson, Anton Lindholm, Cale Makar, Conor Timmins, Nikita Zadorov

Goaltenders: 

Pavel Francouz, Philipp Grubauer, Michael Hutchinson

**

SCHEDULE

The Avalanche will play a three-game round robin at Rogers Place in Edmonton to determine seeding in the first round. They will take on the St. Louis Blues on Aug. 2 at 6:30 p.m. ET, then face the Dallas Stars on Aug. 5 at 6:30 p.m ET, and finish with a game against the Vegas Golden Knights on Aug. 8.

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.

Trending in Sports