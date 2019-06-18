Expand / Collapse search
College wrestling star, teammate penetrated person with object, police say

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A college wrestling star and his teammate sexually penetrated a person with an object, which led to their arrest on Saturday, police said.

University of Minnesota wrestlers Gable Steveson, 19, and Dylan Martinez, 21, were arrested after the victim told police about being penetrated with an object. The victim went to the hospital to be checked out but no other details about the incident were released, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported Monday.

Steveson, who is a nationally ranked wrestler, and Martinez were being booked into the Hennepin County Jail in Minnesota. They were not charged with a crime and were released from jail Tuesday.

Nationally-ranked University of Minnesota heavyweight wrestler Gable Steveson and a teammate have been arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct. KSTP-TV reports that jail records show Steveson and Dylan Martinez were arrested Saturday night, June 15, 2019, at different times and places in Minneapolis. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)

The university said both student-athletes were suspended as officials investigate. The two were arrested at different locations in Minneapolis following a 911 call, according to KSTP-TV.

Steveson’s attorney, Christa Groshek, said the wrestler was “shocked” by the arrest and was cooperating.

“He cooperated with law enforcement,” she told the Star Tribune. “He cooperated by giving a statement, and he did that because he didn’t think he had anything to hide. So the fact that he’s sitting in jail, that’s a shock to him.”

Steveson was a four-time state champion at Apple Valley High School and finished third in the 2019 NCAA Championships – his freshman season.

Martinez did not wrestle for Minnesota last season. He previously wrestled for Fresno City College in California and was the state’s two-time community college champion.

