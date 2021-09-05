College quarterback sets FCS TD pass record in season opener

It was a record-setting day for Renn Hefley on Saturday.

The Presbyterian quarterback who transferred from Michigan threw an FCS record 10 touchdowns in an 84-43 victory over St. Andrews of the NAIA.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Hefley completed 38 of 50 passes for 538 passing yards for Presbyterian, which set a school record for most points scored in a game. He threw his 10th and final touchdown pass on the first play of the fourth quarter. Freshman wide receiver Jalyn Witcher hauled in five receptions for 156 yards and three touchdowns, and wideout Matthew Rivera had eight catches for 137 yards and two scores.

Hefley threw seven more touchdown passes to seven different wide receivers. He had scores of 1, 62, 79, 36, 9, 25, 5, 1, 49, and 6 yards.

ANTHONY FASANO, EX-NOTRE DAME STAR, TALKS HELPING THOSE STRUGGLING WITH ADDICTION, SOBER TAILGATES

Presbyterian head coach Kevin Kelly won his debut as a college coach. Prior to becoming the head coach of the Blue Hose, Kelly led Pulaski Academy of Little Rock, Arkansas to nine state titles in 18 years.

The Blue Hose, who moved up to Division I play in 2007, also had two TD passes from backup quarterback Tyler Huff, breaking the record for most touchdowns by a team (11), set by David Klingler and the Houston Cougars in a win over Eastern Washington in 1990.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hefley broke the FCS record of nine, set by Mississippi Valley State's Willie Totten -- who teamed up with wide receiver Jerry Rice to form the Satellite Express -- in 1984. The record was tied by Portland State quarterback Drew Hubel in 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.