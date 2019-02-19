College lacrosse player sidelined because no helmet fits his head

A standout college lacrosse goaltender in Massachusetts has a problem: He’s been sidelined because there’s no helmet that fits his head.

Alex Chu, the freshman goalie for Wheaton College, is six feet tall, weighs 265 pounds and has a head circumference of just above 25 inches, according to reports.

"My head is wide," he told Turn to 10. "Looking at me, I don’t think anyone says, 'Wow, he has a big head.' Usually, it's like, 'That's a big guy in general."

The helmet issue wasn’t a problem in high school because he’d use parts from two helmets, but college officials do not approve those kinds of helmets, CBS local reported.

He told the station that he asked helmet-makers to produce a custom-made one that would fit his head but so far has been unsuccessful. He didn’t name the company, but he said one manufacturer made a helmet for another player who is even bigger, but plays at a more well-known school.

He is expected to try on a specially designed helmet later this week.

"It's been frustrating. It's hard to see something I love feel like it's getting away from me. I really do love lacrosse and it means so much to me," Chu told Turn to 10.