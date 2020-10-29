College Football Week 9 preview: No Trevor Lawrence for Clemson, Big Ten rivalries highlight latest slate

The coronavirus is still the major topic in college football as the season turns to Week 9.

No. 9 Wisconsin, after getting a big game from Graham Mertz last week, had its game canceled and ruled a no-contest after the quarterback and coach Paul Chryst tested positive for the coronavirus. Nebraska was overruled in its reported attempts to schedule a nonconference opponent.

Both teams will be off Saturday.

Trevor Lawrence will miss Clemson’s game against Boston College. The Heisman Trophy front-runner tested positive for the coronavirus earlier in the week.

It will also be the last week without Pac-12 football. The conference is set to kick off next Saturday with USC and Oregon among the teams in play.

In games not affected by the illness, Ohio State will take on Penn State while Michigan and Michigan State will continue their rivalry. Here’s what else is on tap this weekend

MICHIGAN-MICHIGAN STATE RENEW RIVALRY ON BIG NOON SATURDAY

**

(1) CLEMSON VS. BOSTON COLLEGE

Clemson will be without Trevor Lawrence in this game. It’s the first game without Lawrence since Kelly Bryant was throwing passes for the Tigers. It will be interesting to see who the Tigers go to in this game.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ABC

**

KENTUCKY VS. (5) GEORGIA

Stetson Bennett will hope to keep Georgia in the race for the SEC Championship. He has 958 passing yards and seven touchdown passes this season. Chris Rodriguez Jr. will look to run it down the Bulldogs’ throats for Kentucky. He has 305 rushing yards and four touchdowns this season.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(7) CINCINNATI VS. MEMPHIS

Cincinnati has played well this season but has a big matchup against Memphis. Brady White is a force to be reckoned with and it will be on the Bearcats’ defense to hold strong.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

(13) MICHIGAN VS. MICHIGAN STATE

Michigan and Michigan State play in a pivotal rivalry game. Will this game be a classic or will one team have a blowout?

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FOX

**

WEST VIRGINIA VS. (16) KANSAS STATE

Kansas State will have to somehow contain the West Virginia offense. When comparing players side-by-side, Mountaineers quarterback Jarret Doege, Leddie Brown and Winston Wright Jr. are better offensively than the Wildcats’ players.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN2

**

GEORGIA STATE VS. (20) COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina has turned into one of the most exciting teams in the nation. The Chanticleers hit the road to take on Georgia State in a Sun Belt Conference matchup.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPNU

**

KANSAS VS. (23) IOWA STATE

Iowa State is still in the Top 25 with a 3-2 record this season. The Cyclones will take on Kansas in Lawrence. The Jayhawks are still winless this season.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FS1

**

GEORGIA TECH VS. (4) NOTRE DAME

This is a look-ahead game for Notre Dame – coach Brian Kelly admitted as much last week. If the Fighting Irish win, they have a big ACC game against Clemson next week. Ian Book going head-to-head against Georgia Tech’s Jeff Sims will be a very fun matchup to watch.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

RUTGERS VS. (17) INDIANA

Indiana is back in the Top 25. The Hoosiers, after their upset win against Penn State, face Rutgers, which is riding high after a victory over Michigan State.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: Big Ten Network

**

(6) OKLAHOMA STATE VS. TEXAS

Texas is looking for an upset against Oklahoma State. But the Cowboys have been solid for most of the season. A fifth straight win would put Oklahoma State into the national title conversation.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

AIR FORCE VS. (25) BOISE STATE

Boise State is back in the Top 25 as well. The Broncos take on Air Force in a Mountain West matchup.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 6 pm

WATCH: CBS Sports Network

**

(2) ALABAMA VS. MISSISSIPPI STATE

Alabama will try to avoid a slugfest against Mississippi State. Without Jaylen Waddle, the Crimson Tide will have to rely heavily on Najee Harris’ running game.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

(18) PENN STATE VS. (3) OHIO STATE

Ohio State and Penn State was thought to have been a bigger matchup but then the Nittany Lions blew it against Indiana. The Buckeyes put Nebraska away pretty easily last week.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

(8) TEXAS A&M VS. ARKANSAS

Kellen Mond and Texas A&M have a big game against Arkansas. Mond has played well this season and another win could make the Aggies a more important team in the SEC.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(10) FLORIDA VS. MISSOURI

Kyle Trask leads the Gators to their first game since Oct. 10. Their game against LSU was postponed because of the team’s coronavirus outbreak. Florida will hope to contain Larry Rountree III and Missouri.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network Alternate

**

(22) SMU VS. NAVY

SMU got its first loss last week and dropped to No. 22 in the Top 25. The Mustangs take on Navy.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN2

**

VIRGINIA VS. (15) NORTH CAROLINA

North Carolina tries to stay afloat in the ACC with a matchup against Virginia. Sam Howell has 10 touchdown passes and 1,403 passing yards this season.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: ACC Network

**

TEXAS TECH VS. (24) OKLAHOMA

Texas Tech welcomes No. 24 Oklahoma into town. Spencer Rattler appeared to have bounced back after getting benched two weeks ago. He has 1,518 passing yards and 15 touchdown passes.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

(11) BYU VS. WESTERN KENTUCKY

BYU and Zach Wilson hope that a win against Western Kentucky will push them into the top 10. Wilson has 1,928 passing yards and 16 touchdown passes.

DATE: Oct. 31

TIME (ET): 10:15 pm

WATCH: ESPN