College Football Week 6 preview: Clemson and Miami headline important Saturday

The top four college football teams in the nation are all playing Saturday and each game will have College Football Playoff implications for the future.

The biggest game of the day takes place between No. 1 Clemson and No. 7 Miami. It’s the first real test for the Tigers to play the Hurricanes. Clemson has breezed through the first part of its schedule. At the very least, Miami beat Louisville to start its season.

Alabama, Georgia and Florida are all playing as well.

Here’s the rest of the schedule for the fifth week of the season.

(21) TEXAS A&M VS. (4) FLORIDA

Kyle Trask has inserted his name into the Heisman Trophy race with an impressive first two games. He and Florida will have a huge test against Texas A&M on Saturday. Trask has 10 touchdown passes and, in some circles, is drawing Joe Burrow comparisons. Be sure to look for Kellen Mond to lead Texas A&M to an upset victory.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

(8) NORTH CAROLINA VS. (19) VIRGINIA TECH

North Carolina and Virginia Tech are in a pivotal ACC matchup in their third games of the season. Tar Heels QB Sam Howell and Hokies running back Khalil Herbert are two top players to watch in this one.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ABC

(17) LSU VS. MISSOURI

LSU will try to get back on track with a win over Missouri. The game was moved to Columbia, Mo., as Hurricane Delta begins its trek toward Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: SEC Alternate

OKLAHOMA VS. (22) TEXAS

The Red River Showdown will take place but it will have under a decrease of stakes. Texas and Oklahoma are both coming off upset losses. The Longhorns are 2-1 on the season and the Sooners are 1-2.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FOX

(3) GEORGIA VS. (14) TENNESSEE

Georgia jumped Florida in the rankings after defeating Auburn. The Bulldogs host Tennessee on Saturday. Stetson Bennett has looked good so far this season. He has three touchdown passes.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

(15) BYU VS. TEXAS-SAN ANTONIO

BYU takes on Texas-San Antonio. Zach Wilson has thrown for 949 yards and six touchdowns touchdown passes. UTSA’s rushing attack is led by Sincere McCormick. He has 527 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN2

(24) IOWA STATE VS. TEXAS TECH

Alan Bowman will try to get the Red Raiders’ second win of the season. Iowa State’s Breece Hall has six rushing touchdowns and will hope to avoid the Cyclones dipping down further in the polls.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

(13) AUBURN VS. ARKANSAS

Auburn is trying to bounce back from a loss against Georgia. Bo Nix and the Tigers will face off against Arkansas. Both teams are 1-1 to start the season.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: ESPN

OLE MISS VS. (2) ALABAMA

Alabama will look to put Ole Miss in the rearview. The Crimson Tide could become the No. 1 team next week depending on the Clemson-Miami result.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

(1) CLEMSON VS. (7) MIAMI

Clemson and Miami will match up in the biggest game of the year so far. The Tigers have their first real test in a Hurricanes team that already knocked off Louisville this year. It’s a big Heisman game for Trevor Lawrence and D’Eriq King.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

(5) NOTRE DAME VS. FLORIDA STATE

Notre Dame will be having its first game in a few weeks. After a COVID outbreak, the Fighting Irish take on Florida State.

DATE: Oct. 10

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: NBC