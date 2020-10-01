College Football Week 5 preview: Top 25 teams in tough matchups as season churns on

The fifth week of the college football season churns on with several Associated Press Top 25 teams in action.

No. 22 BYU will play Louisiana Tech to get the slate stared this week. The Cougars and the Bulldogs are both 2-0 to start the season. Their game could easily turn into a shootout.

The SEC features a handful of key matchups, including No. 2 Alabama going up against No. 13 Texas A&M and No. 4 Georgia hosting No. 7 Auburn.

Read below for a brief look at the rest of the key games on the schedule.

**

(3) FLORIDA VS. SOUTH CAROLINA

Florida looked great in its first game of the season against Ole Miss and will look to move to 2-0 when South Carolina comes to Gainesville. The Gamecocks are 0-1 to start the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

(9) TEXAS VS. TCU

Texas fought really hard to beat Texas Tech in its first game. The Longhorns could move to 3-0 with a win over TCU.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FOX

**

(21) TENNESSEE VS. MISSOURI

Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano led the Vols to a win over South Carolina in his first game of the season. The No. 21 team in the nation will now have to fight off Missouri.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(24) PITTSBURGH VS. NC STATE

Pittsburgh, led by QB Kenny Pickett, could move to 4-0 on the season with a victory over N.C. State.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ACC Network

**

(2) ALABAMA VS. (13) TEXAS A&M

Alabama and Texas A&M will meet in the marquee matchup of Saturday afternoon. It will be the first big test for QB Mac Jones and the Crimson Tide. The Aggies are no joke.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

**

BOSTON COLLEGE VS. (12) NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are on the road to play Boston College. UNC quarterback Sam Howell will have the tough task of giving the Eagles their first loss of the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

(15) CINCINNATI VS. SOUTH FLORIDA

Cincinnati is undefeated on the season. South Florida will look to hand the Bearcats their first loss of the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

KANSAS VS. (17) OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State has somehow managed to stay undefeated. The Cowboys go on the road to face the Jayhawks.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

SMU VS. (25) MEMPHIS

QB Shane Buechele has led SMU to three straight wins, and a victory over Memphis could put it into the Top 25. Memphis is 1-0 on the season.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN 2

**

(4) GEORGIA VS. (7) AUBURN

Auburn and Georgia face off for the marquee matchup of the night. This game has some serious College Football Playoff implications and could be the determining factor in who goes and who gets a random bowl game.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

(11) CENTRAL FLORIDA VS. TULSA

UCF will try to remain the so-called “Best Team in Florida.” The Knights take on Tulsa at home.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN 2

**

(16) MISSISSIPPI STATE VS. ARKANSAS

Mississippi State had a good time last week defeating the national champs. The team can’t look past Arkansas in its second week.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network Alternate

**

IOWA STATE VS. (18) OKLAHOMA

Oklahoma will hope to bounce back against Iowa State. Spencer Rattler and the Sooners lost to Kansas State in dramatic fashion last week.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

VANDERBILT VS. (20) LSU

LSU and QB Myles Brennan hope to recover from a loss to Mississippi State. LSU faces Vanderbilt on the road.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: SEC Network

**

(1) CLEMSON VS. VIRGINIA

Clemson is back in action to play Virginia. The Tigers are still the No. 1 team in the nation and will likely prove it again against the Cavaliers at home.

DATE: Oct. 3

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: ACC Network