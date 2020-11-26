Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Football
Published

College Football Week 13 preview: Season comes to the home stretch

Games take place on Friday and Saturday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Two of the best Thanksgiving weekend traditions are still intact: NFL on Thursday and college football on Friday. College football will have a handful of ranked teams in action on Friday afternoon while a bunch more are playing Saturday.

There will be a lot of jostling for position for the top spots in the next College Football Playoff rankings. The first ranking was released earlier in the week with Alabama sitting on top. The Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge after last year’s Iron Bowl loss.

There were also five games canceled or postponed, four of which involved ranked teams, over positive coronavirus tests.

Here are the games on tap for this week. The number next to the school’s name indicates their Associated Press ranking.

**

(20) TEXAS VS. (15) IOWA STATE

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a touchdown pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) throws a touchdown pass in overtime of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Iowa State will try to stay in contention for a big bowl game as they take on Texas. Breece Hall has led the Cyclones with 1,169 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is trying to increase his touchdown total. He has 22 touchdown passes on the season.

DATE: Nov. 27

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: ABC

**

(25) NORTH CAROLINA VS. (2) NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly leads the team out of the tunnel for an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly leads the team out of the tunnel for an NCAA college football game against Clemson on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

This is Notre Dame’s first game as the No. 2 team in the nation. Fresh off a bye week, Ian Book and company will look to tamp down the high-powered UNC offense. Sam Howell has 2,631 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes.

DATE: Nov. 27

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

**

OREGON STATE VS. (9) OREGON

Running back Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball as defensive back David Morris #24 and defensive back Jaydon Grant #3 of the Oregon State Beavers give chase during the first half of the game at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

Running back Travis Dye #26 of the Oregon Ducks runs with the ball as defensive back David Morris #24 and defensive back Jaydon Grant #3 of the Oregon State Beavers give chase during the first half of the game at Autzen Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)

The Oregon-Oregon State rival is renewed on Friday night. It’s the first game since the rivalry changed names over the summer from the Civil War. Oregon and Tyler Shough are in contention for a College Football Playoff spot but will likely have to remain undefeated to even have a shot.

DATE: Nov. 27

TIME (EST): 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

**

ILLINOIS VS. (3) OHIO STATE

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson celebrates his touchdown against Indiana during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

Even in a win last week, Justin Fields did not have a good game for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will hope to get past Illinois. The Fighting Illini are coming off a victory over Nebraska.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: FS1

**

(6) FLORIDA VS. KENTUCKY

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Florida quarterback Kyle Trask (11) passes against Vanderbilt in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Kyle Trask will hope to continue his dominance in football this season and make an even stronger case for the Heisman Trophy. He has a nation-leading 31 touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH:  ESPN

**

(12) INDIANA VS. MARYLAND

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Indiana quarterback Michael Penix Jr. throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Indiana wasn’t set too far back in the latest AP rankings after a tough loss to Ohio State. Michael Penix Jr. will hope to stay in contention for a major bowl game with a win over Maryland.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

(21) OKLAHOMA STATE VS. TEXAS TECH

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders (3) throws a pass during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)

Oklahoma State lost Bedlam and nixed any chance of getting into a major bowl game. The Cowboys will hope to bounce back against Alan Bowman and the Red Raiders.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH:  FOX

**

TEXAS STATE VS. (16) COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is hugged by a member of the coaching staff during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Coastal Carolina won 34-23. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is hugged by a member of the coaching staff during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Coastal Carolina won 34-23. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Coastal Carolina is having a dream season so far. The Chanticleers will look to remain undefeated with a win over Texas State.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

LOUISIANA MONROE VS. (23) LOUISIANA

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) enters the field with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier before an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) enters the field with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier before an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Louisiana may not be in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings but a win would still keep them alive for a good bowl game. The Ragin Cajuns have a matchup against UL Monroe.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN3

**

(1) ALABAMA VS. (22) AUBURN

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Auburn quarterback Bo Nix (10) scrambles during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

The Iron Bowl and the day after Thanksgiving is a perfect way to wrap up the holiday festivities. Alabama lost by three to Auburn last year and bounced them from College Football Playoff contention. Nick Saban will not coach this game after a second positive coronavirus test.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH:  CBS

**

(4) CLEMSON VS. PITTSBURGH

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs the ball as Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41) attempts to tackle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Clemson running back Travis Etienne (9) runs the ball as Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish (41) attempts to tackle during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in South Bend, Ind. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP)

Clemson will play Pittsburgh after having their game against Florida State postponed in the eleventh hour last week. The Tigers will hope to remain in contention for a playoff spot with a win.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST):  3:30 p.m.

WATCH:  ESPN

**

MICHIGAN STATE VS. (11) NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern players celebrate after they defeated Wisconsin 17-7 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern players celebrate after they defeated Wisconsin 17-7 in an NCAA college football game in Evanston, Ill., Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Northwestern is one of those teams that started late and is lurking on the outside of the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats play Michigan State – which is looking for an upset.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN2

**

(19) USC VS. COLORADO

Southern California head coach Clay Helton looks on in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Southern California head coach Clay Helton looks on in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

USC has done well so far this season. The Trojans take on Colorado who is 2-0 to start the year.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

**

(5) TEXAS A&M VS. LSU

Texas A&amp;M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) passes down field against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&amp;M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) passes down field against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Texas A&M and Kellen Mond are on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. A win over LSU would boost their resume a bit.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 7 p.m.

WATCH:  ESPN

**

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. (13) GEORGIA

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels looks for a play call from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels looks for a play call from the sideline during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Georgia got a big game from J.T. Daniels last week. The Bulldogs, even though they have two losses, are hoping to somehow manage and make a case for the Playoff. South Carolina stands in their way.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: SEC

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_