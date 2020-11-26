College Football Week 13 preview: Season comes to the home stretch

Two of the best Thanksgiving weekend traditions are still intact: NFL on Thursday and college football on Friday. College football will have a handful of ranked teams in action on Friday afternoon while a bunch more are playing Saturday.

There will be a lot of jostling for position for the top spots in the next College Football Playoff rankings. The first ranking was released earlier in the week with Alabama sitting on top. The Crimson Tide will be looking for revenge after last year’s Iron Bowl loss.

There were also five games canceled or postponed, four of which involved ranked teams, over positive coronavirus tests.

Here are the games on tap for this week. The number next to the school’s name indicates their Associated Press ranking.

**

(20) TEXAS VS. (15) IOWA STATE

Iowa State will try to stay in contention for a big bowl game as they take on Texas. Breece Hall has led the Cyclones with 1,169 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns. Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is trying to increase his touchdown total. He has 22 touchdown passes on the season.

DATE: Nov. 27

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: ABC

**

(25) NORTH CAROLINA VS. (2) NOTRE DAME

This is Notre Dame’s first game as the No. 2 team in the nation. Fresh off a bye week, Ian Book and company will look to tamp down the high-powered UNC offense. Sam Howell has 2,631 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes.

DATE: Nov. 27

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

**

OREGON STATE VS. (9) OREGON

The Oregon-Oregon State rival is renewed on Friday night. It’s the first game since the rivalry changed names over the summer from the Civil War. Oregon and Tyler Shough are in contention for a College Football Playoff spot but will likely have to remain undefeated to even have a shot.

DATE: Nov. 27

TIME (EST): 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

**

ILLINOIS VS. (3) OHIO STATE

Even in a win last week, Justin Fields did not have a good game for Ohio State. The Buckeyes will hope to get past Illinois. The Fighting Illini are coming off a victory over Nebraska.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: FS1

**

(6) FLORIDA VS. KENTUCKY

Kyle Trask will hope to continue his dominance in football this season and make an even stronger case for the Heisman Trophy. He has a nation-leading 31 touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

(12) INDIANA VS. MARYLAND

Indiana wasn’t set too far back in the latest AP rankings after a tough loss to Ohio State. Michael Penix Jr. will hope to stay in contention for a major bowl game with a win over Maryland.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

(21) OKLAHOMA STATE VS. TEXAS TECH

Oklahoma State lost Bedlam and nixed any chance of getting into a major bowl game. The Cowboys will hope to bounce back against Alan Bowman and the Red Raiders.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): Noon

WATCH: FOX

**

TEXAS STATE VS. (16) COASTAL CAROLINA

Coastal Carolina is having a dream season so far. The Chanticleers will look to remain undefeated with a win over Texas State.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

LOUISIANA MONROE VS. (23) LOUISIANA

Louisiana may not be in the first release of the College Football Playoff rankings but a win would still keep them alive for a good bowl game. The Ragin Cajuns have a matchup against UL Monroe.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN3

**

(1) ALABAMA VS. (22) AUBURN

The Iron Bowl and the day after Thanksgiving is a perfect way to wrap up the holiday festivities. Alabama lost by three to Auburn last year and bounced them from College Football Playoff contention. Nick Saban will not coach this game after a second positive coronavirus test.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: CBS

**

(4) CLEMSON VS. PITTSBURGH

Clemson will play Pittsburgh after having their game against Florida State postponed in the eleventh hour last week. The Tigers will hope to remain in contention for a playoff spot with a win.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

**

MICHIGAN STATE VS. (11) NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern is one of those teams that started late and is lurking on the outside of the College Football Playoff. The Wildcats play Michigan State – which is looking for an upset.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN2

**

(19) USC VS. COLORADO

USC has done well so far this season. The Trojans take on Colorado who is 2-0 to start the year.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 3:30 p.m.

WATCH: ABC

**

(5) TEXAS A&M VS. LSU

Texas A&M and Kellen Mond are on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff. A win over LSU would boost their resume a bit.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 7 p.m.

WATCH: ESPN

**

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. (13) GEORGIA

Georgia got a big game from J.T. Daniels last week. The Bulldogs, even though they have two losses, are hoping to somehow manage and make a case for the Playoff. South Carolina stands in their way.

DATE: Nov. 28

TIME (EST): 7:30 p.m.

WATCH: SEC