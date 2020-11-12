College Football Week 11 preview: Coronavirus still determines whether games get played

The college football season is coming down to the wire with a ton of important games getting ready to be played in the 11th week of the year.

However, the ultimate concern around the nation is the coronavirus pandemic, which is still affecting several schools; eight games have been postponed and two others canceled.

No. 1 Alabama, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 5 Texas A&M, No. 12 Georgia, No. 15 Coastal Carolina and No. 24 Auburn are the Top 25 teams that were scheduled to play this week, but players and coaches contracting the virus forced the games to be altered.

Coronavirus is still a major concern especially as it gets colder outside and with no vaccine coming before the season is over.

Nonetheless, there is still a big slate of Top 25 games to be played.

Read below for a brief look at what’s to come between Friday and Saturday.

**

(7) CINCINNATI VS. EAST CAROLINA

Cincinnati will look to continue its improbable season and it should be a cakewalk for the Bearcats against East Carolina on Friday night. Desmond Ridder has been exceptional. He has 1,156 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Nov. 13

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

VIRGINIA TECH VS. (9) MIAMI

Miami will hope to leave Virginia Tech with its one loss still intact. D’Eriq King has been special for the Hurricanes this season. He has 16 touchdown passes and 1,831 passing yards. Hokies running back Khalil Herbert has been great too. He has 803 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN

**

MICHIGAN STATE VS. (10) INDIANA

Michael Penix Jr. has led Indiana to three straight wins to start the season. The No. 10 Hoosiers hit the road to play Michigan State.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ABC

**

(16) MARSHALL VS. MIDDLE TENNESSEE

Brenden Knox and Marshall will host Middle Tennessee. The Thundering Herd are 6-0 this season thanks to Knox’s nine touchdowns on the ground.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: CBS Sports Network

**

(22) LIBERTY VS. WESTERN CAROLINA

Liberty is ranked No. 22 and after a dramatic win last week will look to keep Western Carolina from winning its first game of the season. Malik Willis has 1,339 yards and 12 touchdown passes to go along with 603 rushing yards and seven rushing touchdowns.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPNU

**

(25) LOUISIANA VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

Louisiana moved back into the Top 25 after last week. The Ragin' Cajuns host South Alabama. Levi Lewis has 1,628 passing yards and 10 touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 2 pm

WATCH: ESPN Plus

**

BOSTON COLLEGE VS. (2) NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame is among the top teams in the nation. The No. 2 Fighting Irish will hope to build upon a big upset over Clemson last week. They take on Boston College.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

ARIZONA VS. (20) USC

USC won in dramatic fashion last week and now hits the road to take on Arizona. Kedon Slovis had two touchdown passes in a win over Arizona State.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

(6) FLORIDA VS. ARKANSAS

Kyle Trask has been phenomenal for Florida this season. He will lead the Gators in their matchup against Arkansas.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: ESPN

**

WASHINGTON STATE VS. (11) OREGON

Oregon got its first win of the season last week but now will take on Washington State in Pullman. The Ducks are favored to win this game.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: FOX

**

TULSA VS. (19) SMU

SMU quarterback Shane Buechele is sixth in the nation in touchdown passes with 20. The Mustangs offense will be tough to stop but Tulsa should be up for a competitive game.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: ESPN2

**

MICHIGAN VS. (13) WISCONSIN

Wisconsin will play its first game in a few weeks. The Badgers were hit with a COVID outbreak which cost them two games. Now, they have a huge Big Ten matchup against Michigan.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

**

PURDUE VS. (23) NORTHWESTERN

Northwestern is back in the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time since 2018. Pat Fitzgerald’s Wildcats take on Purdue. Both teams are undefeated.

DATE: Nov. 14

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: Big Ten Network

**