College Football Week 10 preview: Clemson-Notre Dame highlights the schedule while coronavirus still rampant

The college football season is nearing an end, but there’s still so much left to be determined.

The Pac-12 Conference joins the fray this week with at least two of its Top 25 teams playing Saturday. The Mid-American Conference returned Wednesday night as well. The Big Ten Conference will return for its third week of games, though Wisconsin is not playing again due to the coronavirus.

Seven games in all have been postponed because of the coronavirus.

The biggest matchup of the week is between No. 1 Clemson, who barely beat Boston College without star quarterback Trevor Lawrence last week, and No. 4 Notre Dame, who is hoping it can pick up a huge victory at the most opportune moment.

The Tigers will still be without Lawrence as he recovers from the coronavirus.

Here’s what else is going on in college football this week.

NC STATE VS. (11) MIAMI

Miami and N.C. State will take part in a rare ACC Friday night matchup. D’Eriq King will try to keep the Hurricanes in playoff contention with a win over the Wolfpack.

DATE: Nov. 6

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

(21) BOISE STATE VS. (9) BYU

BYU has a Friday night matchup against Boise State. It’s a big game between ranked opponents. Zach Wilson and the Cougars are getting some playoff noise so a win over the Broncos would go a long way.

DATE: Nov. 6

TIME (ET): 9:45 pm

WATCH: FS1

(13) INDIANA VS. (23) MICHIGAN

Indiana has two early wins in its Big Ten schedule and will look to take down Michigan as well. The Wolverines are coming off a loss against Michigan State. The Hoosiers beat Rutgers last week.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FS1

TEMPLE VS. (18) SMU

Shane Buechele has been having a great season for the Mustangs and will hope to keep pushing that one loss behind them. SMU will take on Temple in Philadelphia.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ESPN Plus

(20) USC VS. ARIZONA STATE

USC and Arizona State will play in their first games of the season. Kedon Slovis will get the start for the Trojans and Kedon Slovis will take snaps for the Sun Devils.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: FOX

(22) TEXAS VS. WEST VIRGINIA

West Virginia and Texas face off in Austin. A win for the Mountaineers could catapult them into the Top 25 next week.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ABC

VIRGINIA TECH VS. (25) LIBERTY

Liberty made it back into the Top 25. The Flames could move to 7-0 on the season with a victory over Virginia Tech. The Hokies will have to stop Malik Willis on defense. He has nine touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): Noon

WATCH: ACC Network

(16) MARSHALL VS. UMASS

Marshall has started the season 5-0. The Thundering Herd will try to devour UMass for its sixth win. Grant Wells and Brenden Knox are expected to have good games.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 2:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN Plus

(5) GEORGIA VS. (8) FLORIDA

“The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party” will be played under unique circumstances this season. Only a handful of fans are going to be in attendance when Florida takes on Georgia. The game has pivotal playoff implications and could be the difference between one team going to the SEC title game and one team staying home.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: CBS

(6) CINCINNATI VS. HOUSTON

Cincinnati is on the cusp of reaching the AP top 5 and might even be ranked No. 4 by the time the weekend is over. The Bearcats play Houston in an American Athletic Conference matchup.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

(19) OKLAHOMA VS. KANSAS

Oklahoma is back in the AP Top 25 and faces winless Kansas. Spencer Rattler has racked up 1,806 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes this season.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 3:30 pm

WATCH: ESPN

KANSAS STATE VS. (14) OKLAHOMA STATE

Oklahoma State fell to No. 14 after last week’s loss. The Sooners hit the road to play Kansas State. The Wildcats were bounced by West Virginia last week.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: FOX

SOUTH CAROLINA VS. (7) TEXAS A&M

South Carolina will host Texas A&M on Saturday. Kellen Mond and his 1,244 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes will be on display. The Aggies need a win to stay in playoff contention.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 4 pm

WATCH: ESPN

(17) IOWA STATE VS. BAYLOR

The Brock Purdy-led Iowa State team will host Baylor in a Big 12 matchup. Purdy has 1,313 passing yards and seven touchdown passes.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 7 pm

WATCH: FS1

(4) NOTRE DAME VS. (1) CLEMSON

The biggest game of the night is between Clemson and Notre Dame. No Trevor Lawrence for the Tigers so it will be D.J. Uiagalelei going up against Ian Book.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: NBC

(3) OHIO STATE VS. RUTGERS

Ohio State welcomes Rutgers for its third game of the season. Greg Schiano makes his way back to Columbus.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: Big Ten Network

(12) OREGON VS. STANFORD

Oregon will play its first game of the season. The Ducks and Stanford will meet as the Pac-12 teams kick off their college football season.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 7:30 pm

WATCH: ABC

(15) COASTAL CAROLINA VS. SOUTH ALABAMA

Coastal Carolina is one of the most exciting teams in college football. The Chanticleers are one of the only remaining undefeated teams left. They take on South Alabama.

DATE: Nov. 7

TIME (ET): 8 pm

WATCH: ESPNU