College football running back on why he was to play this season: 'Nothing at home for me'

Florida Gators running back Lorenzo Lingard Jr. offered a sobering tweet as Power 5 conferences debate whether to go ahead and have a football season in the midst of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lingard had transferred to University of Florida from University of Miami in order to be close to his family while his father was battling kidney disease.

CLEMSON'S TREVOR LAWRENCE LEADS STAR STUDENT-ATHLETES IN UNIFIED MESSAGE: 'WE ALL WANT TO PLAY FOOTBALL'

“I want to play... even if we gotta be locked in .. nothing at home for me,” Lingard wrote.

He explained to the Daytona News-Journal in December that his father, Lorenzo Lingard Sr., was the reason why he was going to transfer from Miami.

“He’s been on dialysis for a while now,” he told the newspaper. “I’m looking to go back closer to home and help him. He’s got heart problems now, in addition to kidney problems.”

TREVOR LAWRENCE, JUSTIN FIELDS COMMIT TO PLAYING 2020 SEASON: 'I'M SUPER PUMPED'

Lingard didn’t play too much in 2019 for the Hurricanes. He was mostly on special teams.

He may not be able to take a snap for the Gators at all – at least in the fall.

It’s unclear what the Power 5 conferences are thinking in regard to the 2020 season. Each conference has already created an in-conference schedule for each team to limit travel around the country. The ACC has even included Notre Dame in the scheduling process.

JIM HARBAUGH GOES AFTER RYAN DAY IN HEATED BIG TEN PHONE CALL

Sources told ESPN the commissioners met on Sunday to discuss the possibility of not playing football in the fall. However, no decisions were ultimately made. Big Ten presidents are reportedly ready to nix college football and wanted to see whether other conferences were feeling the same way.

The Mid-American Conference was the first Football Bowl Subdivision conference to push fall sports to the spring.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“No one has talked about a plan if the season is canceled,” West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is the chair of the Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN. “If it's canceled, we need to be able to give clear direction at that time, as opposed to saying, 'We don't know.’”