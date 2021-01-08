College Football Playoff National Championship game: Alabama-Clemson preview, how to watch & more

The College Football Playoff National Championship will be played between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Jan. 11, 2021. The game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

It has been a long road for the college football season and it will culminate in the final game of the season come Monday night. Both teams have dealt with coronavirus issues, and Ohio State is still dealing with some COVID-19 problems as the game gets closer.

Rumors have swirled about the possibility of the game being pushed back because of the Buckeyes’ issues with the illness. But coach Ryan Day said Thursday that the team was on track to play on time, according to ESPN.

"Any time you deal with that, and lose people, it is a gut punch," Day told reporters. "But it's not something we're not used to. We've had starters all over the place down. We've just found ways to work through it. You can feel sorry for yourself, or you can continue to work on and push through it. For us, that's why the story about this season is so amazing to me. We continue to push through despite all these difficult challenges along the way, and [it's] no different this week. We got a new set of challenges this week. We're going to have to figure it out, go down to Miami and play."

Ohio State got through Clemson with relative ease in the semifinal. Justin Fields threw six touchdown passes and the team proved that even though it only played six games, it belonged in the final four, no matter where Dabo Swinney ranked the Buckeyes in his final coaches’ poll.

Alabama’s defense might struggle when facing such a high-powered offense. Fields along with Trey Sermon and Chris Olave isn’t an offense anyone would really want to mess with. Alabama ran over Notre Dame in their playoff semifinal.

Heisman Trophy winner Devonta Smith will be the person Ohio State needs to keep an eye on. Mac Jones and Najee Harris can also provide a big punch. Should the Crimson Tide get Jaylen Waddle back, then the offense might have a field day against a beleaguered Ohio State team dealing with a COVID crisis.

At the home of last year’s Super Bowl, Alabama will be looking for its third national championship since 2015 and Ohio State will be looking for its second in that same span.

Here’s what to know about the game and the recent winners.

NATIONAL TITLE GAME INFO

Sponsor: AT&T

Date: January 11

Time (ET): 8 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Location: Miami Gardens, Fla.

Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

RECENT NATIONAL CHAMPIONS

2020: LSU

2019: Clemson

2018: Alabama

2017: Clemson

2016: Alabama

2015: Ohio State