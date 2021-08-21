College football coach dead at 32 due to COVID-19 complications

John Peacock, an offensive line coach at Western Carolina, died on Wednesday due to complications from the coronavirus, the school announced.

Peacock was only 32 years old.

"Catamount Nation... we ask that you please keep the family and loved ones of WCU assistant football coach John Peacock in your thoughts and prayers," the school’s caption read in a social media post.

Peacock’s fiancee, Erika Alexander, wrote on Facebook that the coach died only five days after testing positive for COVID-19, the Asheville Citizen Times reported . The couple was planning on getting married in February of 2022.

Western Carolina head coach Kerwin Bell hired Peacock earlier this offseason as the team’s offensive line coach. The two coaches worked together at Valdosta State, where they won the NCAA Division II title in 2018.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II offered his condolences to his former coach.

"So sad to hear the news of a former coach. Thinking of all the loved ones and everyone else impacted by Coach Peacock," Moore wrote on Twitter.

Peacock was the offensive line coach at Tusculum University last season. From 2008 to 2015, he coached at Bucholz High School.