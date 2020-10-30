College Football Bowl Season is tentatively set with Frisco Bowl leading things off
Looking forward to bowl season? The schedule was just released
The College Football Bowl Season is still a go despite the unknowns regarding the coronavirus pandemic and what the outbreak could look like in December.
ESPN, which owns the rights to most bowl games’ broadcasts -- including the College Football Playoff, released the tentative schedule for each bowl game that will be played during the winter.
There will be bowl games that won’t be played.
The Fenway Bowl, Holiday Bowl, RedBox Bowl, Bahamas Bowl and Hawaii Bowl have previously announced they will not take place this season because of the coronavirus.
Read below for the current bowl schedule.
DECEMBER 19
Tropical Smoothie Café Frisco Bowl
DECEMBER 22
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Boca Raton Bowl
DECEMBER 23
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Montgomery Bowl
DECEMBER 24
New Mexico Bowl
DECEMBER 25
Camellia Bowl
DECEMBER 26
Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl
Cure Bowl
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Lending Tree Bowl
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
DECEMBER 28
Military Bowl presented by Perspecta
DECEMBER 29
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Cheez-It Bowl
Valero Alamo Bowl
DECEMBER 30
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
LA Bowl
DECEMBER 31
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Texas Bowl
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Arizona Bowl
JANUARY 1
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Rose Bowl – College Football Playoff semifinal
Allstate Sugar Bowl – College Football Playoff semifinal
JANUARY 2
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Outback Bowl
PlayStation Fiesta Bowl
Capital One Orange Bowl
JANUARY 11
College Football National Championship