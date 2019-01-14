College basketball player suffers gruesome leg injury on drive to basket

Saint Joseph's one-point loss Saturday would have been tough enough for the men's basketball team, but Pierfrancesco Oliva's gruesome leg injury made it a truly painful night.

The Saint Joseph's forward was driving to the basket in the first half when he was met by Duquesne defender Michael Hughes at the rim, where Hughes blocked the shot and sent Oliva falling to the court.

WARNING GRAPHIC PHOTO

Oliva was seen writhing and screaming in pain in a video posted on Deadspin.

Oliva was taken off the court on a stretcher and transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh, but his status wasn’t immediately updated after the game.

Saint Joseph’s fell to Duquesne, 85-84. Oliva was averaging 3.7 points and 5.6 rebounds before the injury.