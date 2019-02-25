College baseball game interrupted when osprey attempting to flee eagle drops fish onto field

A fish on the field temporarily halted a college baseball game in Florida during the weekend.

Jacksonville University was hosting Jacksonville State in an early-season matchup when an osprey -- carrying what it thought was it's lunch -- lost the fish in right field after an eagle started harassing the osprey.

The eagle was seen circling the outfield before a Jacksonville outfielder came from the dugout to remove the fish.

“Can’t make this up folks,” the Jacksonville Baseball Twitter account wrote as it tried to explain why there was a delay in play.

It doesn’t appear anyone was hurt in the incident (aside from the fish, but that likely happened well away from the baseball diamond).

Jacksonville University won, 5-2.