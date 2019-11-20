Colin Kaepernick could have another workout during NFL owners meetings: report

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives are reportedly considering holding a second workout in the offseason to make another effort to latch onto a team that is in need of a quarterback.

Kaepernick’s agent, Jeff Nalley, said the former San Francisco 49ers star could have a second workout during the NFL owners meetings in Florida in March, ESPN reported Monday.

It would be a good chance for Kaepernick to showcase his playing ability once again, but this time the audience could include team owners, general managers and coaches.

A workout during the owners meetings could give Kaepernick a better chance at signing with a team in theory because it wouldn’t be in the middle of the season, when coaches are preparing for games, and it could give team personnel a better opportunity to make an assessment on whether he would fit in their offense.

Kaepernick’s workout over the weekend didn’t appear to move the needle in either direction for the free agent. He threw passes for about 40 minutes at an Atlanta high school. While an NFL executive told ESPN his arm talent was “elite” and that he “threw the ball well,” Kaepernick left the field without a team and still out of the NFL.

His showcase may have been marred even further by the controversy leading up to it. Kaepernick switched his workout location at the last minute to a high school from the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility. From the 25 teams that were apparently scheduled to be at the training facility for the workout, about six teams were able to make it to the new location. Additionally, Kaepernick reps Ben Meiselas and Jeff Nalley said the change in location was to facilitate “a transparent and open process.”

He and his team also took issue with a waiver the NFL wanted him to sign. The team thought the injury liability language in the waiver was too broad while Kaepernick’s counterwaiver wanted the injury language to be focused on any ailment suffered as a result of the workout as it was happening and not anything potentially afterward.

Nalley told ESPN on Saturday he was “pessimistic” about whether Kaepernick would get a contract from that workout.

“I hope so, but I don't know,” he said. “I'll be honest, I'm a little bit pessimistic because I've talked to all 32 teams. I've reached out to them recently, and none of them have had any interest. I'll tell you this: No team asked for this workout. The league office asked for this workout."

“And, I've got to tell you what, I've got to hand it to Colin. He stepped up, showed he's in shape. I talked to the NFL people out here today. They said his arm talent is elite, that it's the same as when he came out of college. I even asked them: ‘If you want to get him on a scale, see what he weighs.’ They said, ‘We don't need to. He looks ripped. He looks in great shape.’”