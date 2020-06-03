Expand / Collapse search
Colin Kaepernick owed 'tremendous amount,' Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says

Ryan Gaydos
Ryan Gaydos
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said Tuesday “we owe a tremendous amount” to Colin Kaepernick for his social justice activism during the 2016 NFL season.

Carroll was joined by Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr and San Antonio Spurs coach Greg Popovich on his “Flying Coach” podcast, according to the Seattle Times. Carroll opened up on the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 and the ensuing protests that have lasted for about a week.

Among the topics of conversation was Kaepernick – the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who became the face of athlete activism when he decided to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

“There was a moment in time that a young man captured,” Carroll said. "He stood up for something that he believed in. What an extraordinary moment it was that he was willing to take. I don’t know that he had any idea what the impact would be, as it turned out. But what a symbol of courage and vision.”

Carroll added: “I think it was a big sacrifice, in the sense, that a young man makes. But those are the courageous moments that some guys take and we owe a tremendous amount to him, for sure.”

Carroll said the Seahawks’ team meeting included talks about voting, racial education and raising awareness of social injustices in the U.S., according to the newspaper.

