Colin Kaepernick's name buzzes on social media as Jaguars are reportedly set to sign Tim Tebow as tight end

Colin Kaepernick's name was invoked Monday as it was reported the Jacksonville Jaguars were planning on signing Tim Tebow to a one-year deal at a new position – tight end.

Tebow has not played in a regular-season NFL game since the 2012 season with the New York Jets and was initially reluctant to switch positions, deciding on a career in broadcasting and professional baseball before apparently trying his hand at pro football again.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since the 2016 season, and he led the San Francisco 49ers to an NFC Championship and a Super Bowl appearance. He sued the league, alleging owners had blackballed him and worked together to keep him off rosters because of his protesting during the national anthem.

He also had a workout for a few teams a couple of years ago, but never got the call.

While Tebow appeared to be close to joining the Jaguars, social media users were wondering when Kaepernick was going to get his chance again.

In Kaepernick’s last season in the NFL, he had 16 touchdown passes and only four interceptions in 12 games. He had 2,241 passing yards and 468 rushing yards.

Kaepernick doesn’t appear to be up for changing positions like Tebow, and there doesn’t exactly appear to be a starting job open at the quarterback position on any team right now. The Jaguars need help at tight end, but Tebow would really have to develop at the position to become a full-fledged starter. He only had one target at the position in his entire career.