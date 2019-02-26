Expand / Collapse search
Colin Kaepernick reportedly had talks with XFL about joining league

Ryan Gaydos
Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has reportedly had conversations with XFL executives about joining the rebooted league when it launches in 2020.

An XFL official confirmed the conversations to the Sporting News on Monday, but didn’t give any details about what type of offer could lure Kaepernick to the league.

The report comes on the heels of Kaepernick reportedly seeking a $20 million contract to play in the Alliance of American Football. Sources told the Sporting News he was seeking the same amount of money to play in Vince McMahon’s football league as well.

The XFL is seen as a direct competitor to the AAF, so it would make some sense for the league to make a splash with a signing like Kaepernick. Though McMahon has said politics would not be injected into the league and that each player has to stand for the national anthem, ESPN reported in March 2017 that Kaepernick would stand for the anthem if given a chance to play in the NFL. Kaepernick later downplayed that report in a tweet, and it's not clear if he'd stand for a non-NFL entity.

Kaepernick's lawyer Mark Geragos has previously hinted the New England Patriots or Oakland Raiders would be interested in signing him. But there has been no confirmed interest in him.

The XFL hasn’t announced any big names to join the league, despite rumors it would allow a young college football star like Trevor Lawrence to play and undercut the NFL’s draft entry policy.

So far, the XFL has announced that Bob Stoops, Pep Hamilton and Jim Zorn will all be coaches for this go-round.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @GaydosFNC.