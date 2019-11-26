Colin Kaepernick releases hype video after NFL workout: 'We stay ready'

Colin Kaepernick released a hype video Monday, days after he worked out for a handful of NFL teams at an Atlanta-area high school in hopes of making a still elusive return to the league.

The video showed Kaepernick launching passes to receivers during his workout at Charles Drew High School. It also included a message to the media after his workout that he was ready to come back and compete again in the NFL.

His tweet thanked the receivers he threw to, his trainer and those aligned with the high school. RA Vision Media produced the video.

“A huge thank you to all the people that made this happen in ATL. From our receivers @brice_butler, @BruceElling10, @TheJordanVeasy, @ariwerts - my trainer Josh Hidalgo, the educators at Charles Drew HS & so many more. Can't thank everyone enough. We stay ready.”

There have been conflicting reports on whether NFL teams are actually interested in the quarterback after his midseason workout. ESPN reported Sunday that no teams have reached out to Kaepernick to work him out further, while his attorney appeared on Adam Carolla’s podcast last week and said at least two teams were interested. The attorney didn’t specify which teams may be interested.

Kaepernick’s workout drew a ton of controversy. He and his team took issue with an injury waiver the NFL wanted the free-agent quarterback to sign. After a back-and-forth, Kaepernick and his team decided to change the workout location from the Atlanta Falcons’ training facility to the high school about 60 miles away.

Kaepernick has been out of the league since the 2016 season. He started a national firestorm when he decided to kneel during the national anthem before games to raise awareness about perceived social injustices across the U.S. He accused NFL owners in a grievance of blackballing him from the league because of the anthem protest but the two sides settled earlier this year.