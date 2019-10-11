Colin Kaepernick ready to play in NFL again, quarterback's agents say in memo to debunk 'false narratives'

Colin Kaepernick’s representatives released a memo Thursday trying to debunk what they called “false narratives” surrounding the free-agent quarterback who has not played in the league since the 2016 season.

Jeff Nalley and Jasmine Windham, who represent Kaepernick, said in the memo that their client is ready to play at the drop of a hat but they have received “little to no response” about possible opportunities in the league. The statement went on to ask and answer 10 questions surrounding Kaepernick.

“Not a single team has offered Colin a job since the 2016 season, in which he began as a peaceful protest," it said.

“Not a single team has brought Colin in for a workout. Seattle brought Colin in for a visit but did not work him out. Afterwards, [Seahawks coach] Pete Carroll said Colin is a ‘starter in this league.’ No other NFL team has interviewed or worked out Colin the past 3 seasons, despite other false statements in the media to the contrary.”

The agents also denied that Kaepernick has ever asked for a specific salary. The letter then addressed why Kaepernick opted out of his contract after the 2016 season.

“Colin opted out after his conversation with the 49ers GM John Lynch, who told Colin they were going to cut him and publicly stated, ‘I don’t want to characterize it as he made a decision to leave here… You can opt out, we can release you,’" they said. "Colin opted out prior to free agency to maximize potential employment opportunities and because the 49ers would have cut him prior to the start of the 2017 season."

The NFL has seen several starting quarterbacks go down over the last two seasons. This season, at least five teams have seen their starting quarterbacks get taken out because of injury. The New York Giants and Washington Redskins have swapped veteran quarterbacks with rookies, while the Miami Dolphins have used both Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen this season. The Indianapolis Colts decided to stick with Jacoby Brissett after Andrew Luck abruptly retired prior to the start of the season.

“In summary, it is difficult to think of another young player in NFL history with statistics and character as impressive as Colin’s not being given an opportunity to earn a spot on an NFL roster after what he has accomplished,” Kaepernicks' agents said in the statement.

In Kaepernick’s final season with the 49ers, he passed for 2,241 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He led San Francisco to their second win of the season in Week 16 against the Los Angeles Rams. He threw a touchdown pass to Rod Streater and then ran the ball in for the go-ahead two-point conversion with 31 seconds left in the game.

Since he left the 49ers, he’s become the face of Nike but has yet to find a new home.