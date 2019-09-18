Colin Kaepernick's agent contacting NFL teams who need quarterback after spate of injuries: report

Colin Kaepernick’s agent reportedly reached out to several NFL teams that would appear to be in desperate need of a quarterback as injuries have taken a toll on some squads early in the season.

It’s unclear which teams Kaepernick’s agent reached out to. A source close to the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback revealed the details to SNY.

TENNESSEE TITANS ONCE SENT WRONG LUKE FALK PORTIONS OF THEIR PLAYBOOK

“Colin is literally in the best shape of his life,” the source told SNY. “He’s been working out five days a week at 5 a.m. for three years. He wants to play and his agent has been contacting teams in need of a QB.”

The Pittsburgh Steelers, New Orleans Saints, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars have all had quarterbacks suffer significant injuries in the first two weeks of the season. The Carolina Panthers also might not have Cam Newton for their third game of the season.

It doesn’t appear Kaepernick has gotten any calls this season.

In August, Kaepernick let NFL teams know in a video that he was “still ready” to play.

ELI MANNING'S FORMER TEAMMATES COME TO HIS DEFENSE FOLLOWING BENCHING FOR DANIEL JONES

Kaepernick has not played an NFL game since he opted out of his contract with the Niners after the 2016 season. In his last game, he threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in a losing effort against the Seattle Seahawks.

The former NFC champion quarterback released a video on social media showing him working out in a gym. He said in the video: “5 a.m., five days a week. For three years. Still Ready.”

In his time away from the NFL, Kaepernick has been involved in a number of social activism organizations and founded the “Know Your Rights Camp,” which teaches young children about self-empowerment, American history and legal rights.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kaepernick also signed a deal with Nike last summer in which he received his own branded clothing. Some NFL and NBA players were seen last season wearing black Kaepernick jerseys.