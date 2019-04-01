Colin Kaepernick throws touchdown...at rapper's charity flag football event

Colin Kaepernick, the activist former San Francisco 49ers quarterback who hasn’t played in the NFL since the 2016 season, showed he can still connect with top NFL talent while playing in a charity football game hosted by rapper Quavo on Sunday.

Kaepernick, along with former 49ers teammate Eric Reid, joined the flag football game for the rapper’s second annual Huncho Day in Georgia to help raise money for Berkmar High School athletics.

Kaepernick was seen throwing a touchdown pass to New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley and tossed a two-point conversion to Quavo.

According to TMZ Sports, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara also attended the event.

The charity game appeared to be Kaepernick’s first football competition of any kind since his final game with the 49ers on Jan. 1, 2017. Kaepernick’s grievance against the NFL was settled in February. The quarterback had alleged that NFL owners colluded to keep him out of the league. It’s unclear if any team has current interest in signing him.