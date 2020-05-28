Colin Kaepernick on George Floyd case: 'When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction'

Colin Kaepernick reacted to the death of George Floyd, and the violent protests that came in the days after, on social media Thursday.

It was the first comments Kaepernick made since Floyd died in an officer-involved incident in Minneapolis on Monday. Video released from the arrest showed an officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck while he screamed he couldn’t breathe.

Floyd later died as a result of the incident. Protests ensued in the days following, with looting and several buildings burning Wednesday night.

“When civility leads to death, revolting is the only logical reaction,” the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback tweeted.

“The cries for peace will rain down, and when they do, they will land on deaf ears, because your violence has brought this resistance. We have the right to fight back! Rest in Power George Floyd.”

Kaepernick has been the face of the athlete-activist movement since he kneeled during the national anthem in 2016 to raise awareness for social justice issues across the U.S.

Floyd’s death sparked a lot of reactions across the sports world, drawing comments from LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr., Steve Kerr and others.

Four officers involved in the deadly incident were fired. The Justice Department announced earlier Thursday it would launch an investigation into the matter.