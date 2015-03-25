Cohen's 17, Brooks' double-double help hot-shooting Davidson beat Appalachian State 79-56

Jake Cohen scored 17 points and De'Mon Brooks posted a double-double to help Davidson cruise past Appalachian State 79-56 Saturday in Southern Conference action.

The Wildcats (13-7, 8-1) shot 51.9 percent from the field (27 of 52), surpassing 50 percent for the second straight contest, to win their fourth consecutive game.

In the first half, Davidson shot a blistering 61.5 percent (16 of 26) compared to 21.4 percent for the Mountaineers (6 of 28) en route to a 45-23 lead at the break.

Brook finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds as Davidson dominated the glass 41-29. Tyler Kalinoski added 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting and Chris Czerapowicz had 13 points.

Tevin Baskin scored 12 of his 18 points from the free-throw line to lead Appalachian State (8-11, 4-4), which shot 30.2 percent from the field (16 of 53). The Mountaineers have dropped three of their past four contests.