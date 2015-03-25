Cohen, Lewis score 2 touchdowns apiece to lift NC A&T to 41-14 win over Savannah St.

Tarik Cohn and Ricky Lewis ran for two touchdowns apiece as North Carolina rolled to a 41-14 win over Savannah State on Saturday.

Cohen had two of his scores, including a 49-yarder, in the first half as the Aggies (6-4, 3-4 MEAC) raced to a 35-0 lead.

Cohen, a freshman, finished with 98 yards on just 10 carries to break the 1,000-yard barrier. He is just the seventh Bulldog to reach that milestone.

Lewis Kindle completed 14 of 15 passes for NC A&T for 234 yards and a short touchdown pass to Denzel Keyes just before intermission. The 93.3 completion percentage set a school record.

Leon Prunty and Victorian Hardison both threw touchdown passes for the Tigers (1-11, 0-8).

The Aggies had great balance with 230 yards on the ground. Defensively they limited Savannah State to 19 yards on 20 attempts.