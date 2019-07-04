Coco Gauff, 15, advances to Wimbledon third round after defeating Magdalena Rybarikova

Coco Gauff followed her impressive upset of Venus Williams by defeating Magdalena Rybarikova in the second round of Wimbledon on Wednesday.

The 15-year-old Florida tennis phenom defeated Rybarikova, of Slovakia, 6-3, 6-3. She only needed 70 minutes and didn’t face a break point in the entire match.

“It just shows if you really work hard, you can get where you want to go,” said Gauff, who became the youngest player in the Open era to qualify for Wimbledon. “Last week, around this time, I didn't know I was coming here. It just shows you have to be ready for everything.”

Gauff said it was tough to overcome the outside noise after defeating Williams in the first round.

“I could lie and say I felt normal,” she said. “It was honestly so hard, just with social media and everything, trying to focus on my next match, because people are still posting about Venus.”

Gauff now faces 28-year-old Polona Hercog of Slovenia on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.