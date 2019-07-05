Coco Gauff, 15, beats Polonia Hercog at Wimbledon, advancing to Round 4

Coco Gauff, the 15-year-old American rising star of the tennis circuit, went the distance Friday to secure a spot in Round 4 at Wimbledon.

Just days after beating veteran Venus Williams in straight sets, Gauff topped Polonia Hercog in three sets.

Gauff clinched her victory at Centre Court Friday, 3-6, 7-6, 7-5, in a tense matchup. She's poised to play Romanian Simona Halep on Monday.

Although Halep is widely viewed as as a top opponent -- the world's No. 6-ranked women's singles player and champion of the 2018 French Open -- Gauff is no stranger to an upset victory, having notched one against childhood idol Williams.

If she beats Halep, she will advance to the quarterfinals.