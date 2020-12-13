Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Carolina vs. Louisiana: Sun Belt Conference title game preview, kickoff time & more

A regular-season game between them was decided by 3 points earlier this year

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
It’s a rematch of a close game from earlier this year: No. 9 Coastal Carolina will play No. 17 Louisiana for the 2020 Sun Belt Conference championship.

This game really means everything for the Chanticleers. A win would keep their dream season alive and give them a louder voice when it comes to the very small possibility of them making the College Football Playoff over traditional teams like Texas A&M or Florida.

Coastal Carolina beat Louisiana by three points earlier this season. The Chanticleers also have a win over BYU.

Grayson McCall has led the offense with 2,170 passing yards and 23 touchdown passes. He can also do it on the ground. He has 473 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns. C.J. Marable and Jaivon Heiligh have also done wonders for the Chanticleers’ offense and it will be on them to help this Coastal Carolina offense out in this big-time matchup.

Louisiana-Lafayette linebacker Ferrod Gardner (7) enters the field with Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier before an NCAA college football game against South Alabama in Lafayette, La., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Don’t sleep on Levi Lewis and the Ragin Cajuns, though.

Louisiana’s only loss came against Coastal Carolina. The team has managed to beat everyone else they’ve faced, including Iowa State who somehow still have a good shot at getting into the College Football Playoff with a Big 12 title win despite having two losses this season.

Lewis leads the team with 2,128 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes. He does have seven interceptions this season, which is something he is going to have to curb. Chanticleers cornerback D’Jordan Strong has five interceptions this season.

Elijah Mitchell and Trey Ragas have rushed for a combined 1,300 yards and 16 touchdowns this season.

So here we are, with a lot riding on this game. Which Sun Belt team will breakthrough?

Here’s what you need to know about this game.

COASTAL CAROLINA (11-0) VS. LOUISIANA (9-1)

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is hugged by a member of the coaching staff during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Appalachian State, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Coastal Carolina won 34-23. (AP Photo/Richard Shiro)

Date: December 19

Time (ET): 3:30 pm

TV: ESPN

Stadium: Brooks Stadium

Location: Conway, S.C.

RECENT SUN BELT TITLE WINNERS

Louisiana-Lafayette quarterback Levi Lewis (1) celebrates a touchdown with wide receiver Dontae Fleming (17) during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Louisiana-Monroe in Monroe, La., Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

2019: Appalachian State

2018: Appalachian State

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_