Coastal Carolina keeps undefeated dream season intact with close win over Appalachian State

Coastal Carolina survived its toughest challenge yet this season, defeating Appalachian State 34-23 with two late touchdowns to remain undefeated this season.

The Chanticleers were down 23-21 when Reese White ran for a 3-yard touchdown to put the team back up four points with 2:24 remaining in the game.

Appalachian State needed quarterback Zac Thomas to come through and lead the team on a game-winning drive. But Thomas threw an interception to D’Jordan Strong who ran it back 38 yards for the game-sealing score.

The Chanticleers’ dream season is still intact.

Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was 12-for-21 with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns. He also had 69 rushing yards and a rushing touchdown. Isaiah Likely led all receivers with three catches for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas was 17-for-29 with 211 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions for the Mountaineers.

Camerun Peoples had 178 passing yards on 27 carries and a touchdown.

Coastal Carolina has Texas State next week and Troy in three weeks. After playing Texas State, Coastal Carolina will get another challenge in a possibly undefeated Liberty team. Another big season could keep their dreams of playing in a big bowl game alive.

Appalachian State still has bowl bid hopes, but likely will not be able to make the Sun Belt Championship game now.