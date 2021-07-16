Coach K's daughter treated herself to Barkley's minibar at '92 Olympics

Charles Barkley’s been a lot of things: an MVP, an Olympian, talented, funny, out of shape, arrested…scared. Wait, scared? Yes, the Round Mound of Rebound spent a nervous day or two in Barcelona with the 1992 Dream Team after he lent Coach K’s daughter the key to his minibar. The aftermath left Chuck terrified.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski laughed throughout Barkley’s retelling of the story when he was a guest on The Steam Room podcast, hosted by Barkley and Ernie Johnson. Conversation shifted from Duke basketball to The Dream Team, prompting Barkley to gab about the time Coach K’s daughter emptied his minibar.

"I’ve never been this scared in my life. So we’re playing on the Dream Team, and one of coach’s daughters asks me, ‘Charles, can I go get a couple of beers out of your minibar?’ Scottie (Pippen), Michael (Jordan), me, and Magic (Johnson) played cards every single night. So his daughter says, ‘Charles, can I go get a couple of beers out your minibar?’ I said, ‘Of course.’ I give her my key. When I get back to the room about five hours later … my minibar is empty," said Barkley.

The minibar spree had Barkley shook ahead of the next morning’s practice.

"I get to practice the next day. Coach K is on one end (of the floor), I’m on the other end," commented Barkley. "Coach K comes to the other end, I’m (going) to the other end. I don’t want to get close to this man."

"It’s a true. It’s a true story," Krzyzewski chimed in.

"Listen, I’m terrified," said Chuck.

Barkley was finally able to relax after Coach K cleared him of any blame: "He said, ‘It’s alright, it wasn’t your fault. It was her fault.'"

Following the nerve-filled practice, that minibar probably came in handy for Sir Charles.